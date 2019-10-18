Haryana poll: Rahul Gandhi to replace Sonia at Mahendragarh rally

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address Mahendragarh rally replacing interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi as she is unwell.

Party sources said Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to her ill health. This was to be her first rally after becoming interim Congress president.

The party had even released a detailed programme, which said she will address a public meeting at Government College Khel Parisar in Mahendragarh on Friday.

Party sources said she will not be able to attend it due to her poor health.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the public meeting at Mahendragarh at 2 p.m. Polls are scheduled for Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21.