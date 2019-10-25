Haryana Independents ready to support BJP

New Delhi: Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda has declared today that six independent MLAs were ready to give unconditional support to the ruling party.

The announcement comes after a series of meetings held since yesterday following a hung verdict in the Haryana election with the BJP as the largest party.

Kanda said: “We will support the BJP unconditionally. My father was in the RSS, so we are part of the family. We have all agreed to support the BJP”.

The Congress with 31 seats also reached out to Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for an alliance to form the government. But, the party needs more than JJP’s 10 MLAs for a majority.