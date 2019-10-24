Haryana elections: Sport Stars Yogeshwar, Babita lose; former Hockey captain Sandeep Singh wins

New Delhi: As star power failed to make an impact for the BJP in Baroda and Dadri with Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat but Ex- Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh managed to win from Pehowa on Thursday in the Haryana Elections 2019.

The saving grace for the BJP was the win of former hockey captain Sandeep Singh, who was also fielded by the saffron party. Champion wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt were contesting in the elections for the same party.

Sandeep Singh defeated Mandeep Singh Chittha (Indian National Congress) by 5314 votes in Pehowa.

Olympic medallist and Padma Shri Yogeshwar Dutt lost out to Sri Krishan Hooda (Indian National Congress) from Baroda segment in Sonipat by a margin of 4,840 votes while Commonwealth gold medallist Babita Phogat, whose father Mahavir Singh Phogat is also a member of the BJP, was defeated by Independent candidate Somvir Sangwan in Dadri in the Charkhi Dadri assembly segment by a margin of 14272 votes.

Notably, all the three athletes had joined the ruling party weeks before the polls on October 21.