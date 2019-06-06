Harsh Vardhan appeals Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, WB to join Ayushman Bharat Scheme

New Delhi: The Union Health Minister has urged Delhi, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal to join Ayushman Bharat Scheme for the benefit of common man.

In a letter to the chief ministers of the above mentioned states, the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has appealed them to join the novel health protection scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Reports said the Union Minister talked to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this connection.

The minister said three states and one Union Territory (UT) are yet to join the AB-PMJAY scheme. He said:”It is important that the benefits of the visionary scheme like Ayushman Bharat should reach all deprived and vulnerable people in the country.”

He said he would take all possible means to persuade the remaining states and UT to bring the benefits of the scheme to their people.

While appealing the chief ministers of the concerned states to join the health scheme, the Minister argued that the states would gain resources, national portability and state-of-the-art technological platforms at no additional cost.