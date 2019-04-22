Harmonious relationship with Pakistan is vital for peace: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said India needs to maintain a harmonious relationship with Pakistan as this has worsened of late.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram said the gestures towards Pakistan has to be changed in order to get reciprocal attitude from Islamabad to maintain peace.

Chidambaram said there were talks of muscular policy and strong government in the past five years, but there were more infiltrations in 2018 than in the last 15 years.

The former Finance Minister said that war is not an option for India, especially considering its position as a developing country in the world.

War is not an option. We build strong armies not to win wars but to avoid them.

The senior Congress leader also stressed that the issues of national security have consequences for India, but safeguarding human rights are of paramount importance.

Chidambaram criticised the attempt of keeping some institutions out of the purview of the Parliament. He said everything and everyone is accountable to the Parliament in India.