Hardik Patel can’t contest polls due to conviction

Gandhinagar: A setback has come in for the Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel who cannot contest Lok Sabha elections due his conviction in a rioting case.

This is a big jolt to Gujarat Congress, observers said. Patel’s petition seeking suspension of his conviction in a 2015 rioting case was rejected by the state High Court.

The state government had produced photographs as evidence to establish his presence during the riots.

The Patidar leader was convicted by a sessions court and was awarded two-year-jail term in a 2015 riots case.

The riots occurred in Visnagar town during the Patidar agitation. The High Court has suspended his jail-term and granted him bail, but his conviction was not suspended.