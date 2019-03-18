Hardik Patel adds ‘Berojgar’ to his Twitter name

New Delhi: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who joined the Congress party recently, on Monday added ‘Berojgar’ to his Twitter handle name.

The 25-year-old, in a bid to mock all most all the top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who changed their Twitter handle names and added a prefix ‘Chowkidar’, has added the Berojgar prefix to his name in the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The Patidar leader has been attacking the BJP-led government over lack of jobs in the country and growing unemployment in the five years of Modi rule.

Taking the Congress’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe head-on, the PM Modi started the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ social media campaign on Saturday and added ‘Chawkidar’ to his Twitter handle name.

Following the suit, BJP national president Amit Shah and other party leaders, including Union Ministers, have also added ‘Chowkidar’ to their Twitter handle name.

By Sunday evening the #ChowkidarPhirSe was the top trending tagline on the social media platform.