Hardik Pandya Undergoes Successful Back Surgery in London

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had undergone a successful lower-back injury in London on Saturday.

“Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me,” Hardik posted a message with a picture on his Twitter account on Saturday.

As per reports, Hardik is expected to recover fully within five months.

Earlier, Hardik played the T20I series against South Africa before being ruled out of the Test series because of the injury. Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered in time to play in the IPL and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced.

