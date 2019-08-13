Hardeep Puri launches Swachh Survekshan 2020

New Delhi: Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday launched the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey.

Besides, the Swachh Survekshan 2020 Toolkit, SBM Water PLUS Protocol and Toolkit, Swachh Nagar – an integrated waste management app and AI-enabled mSBM App were also launched.

The event was webcast live for states and cities to witness the launches from across the country. The event also saw the release of a special Swachh Survekhan theme song featuring Kangana Ranaut, singers Kailash Kher and Monali Thakur.

Speaking at the launch event, Puri said, “Earlier this year, we had launched Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (SS League 2020) with the objective of sustaining the on the ground performance of cities along with continuous monitoring of service level performance on cleanliness.”

“Today’s event for launching the Swachh Survekshan 2020, with field survey to be conducted in January 2020, is particularly significant since it gives us the opportunity to reaffirm once again our promise for a Clean, Garbage Free and Sanitary “New India”, by not only sustaining the gains that we have made under the SBM but also by providing a roadmap to institutionalize the concept of total Swachhata among all our cities,” he added.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 Toolkit launched by the Hon’ble Minister contains the detailed survey methodology and component indicators with scores to help cities to prepare themselves for the survey.