Hardcore Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

By pragativadinewsservice
Hardcore Naxal killed
17

Dantewada: A hardcore Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was gunned down in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday.

The body of the Naxal, identified as Shankar alias Kamlu, was recovered following the exchange of fire between Dantewada police and Naxals in Mirtur police station area today.

Kamlu was an active member of Bhairamgarh Area Committee. A 9 mm pistol has also been recovered from the spot of the encounter, sources said.

According to sources, the encounter took place between Naxals and Dantewada police near Fulgatta in Mirtur police station area along Dantewada-Bijapur border in the afternoon.

pragativadinewsservice
