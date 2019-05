Nuapada: A hardcore Maoist cadre carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head surrendered himself before the Nuapada Superintendent of Police (SP) on Saturday.

The surrendered militant has been identified as Maoist cadre, Parsuram Majhi alias Montu. He was an active cadre of Mainpur-Nuapada Division since 2014.

He will be provided with monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha, police said.