Hardcore Maoist cadre nabbed in Koraput, to be handed over to NIA

Koraput: A hardcore Maoist cadre of Nandpur Area Committee has been arrested by the Koraput police from Padua area in the district on Saturday.

The arrested militia of the rebel outfit has been identified as Jayaram Khila a resident of Tala Kandapalli under Padua police limits in Koraput district.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the Maoist cadre in the area, cops conducted a raid and arrested him. Khila is involved in three cases of violence including two murders, the police said.

When asked, Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said the Maoist cadre was found to be involved in the brutal killing of sitting Sarpanch of Hatibari Gram Panchayat on August 8, 2017. He will be forwarded to the court for the same today.

Besides he is also involved in the murder of TDP Whip MLA Kidari Sarvewara Rao, of Arku Constituency (Andhra Pradesh) and Ex-MLA Siberi Soma murder case on dated September 23 last year, Singh informed.

The Koraput SP also added that the surrendered rebel will soon be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of TDP leaders near Livitiputtu village under Dumuriguda police limits in the neighbouring state.