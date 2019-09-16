Hardcore Maoist cadre arrested in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A hardcore Maoist cadre of Peoples’ Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was arrested by Sundargarh Police at around 5 pm on Monday near Dareikela-Bisra area today.

The arrested rebel has been identified as Mahendra Champia of Kolmunda village in Sundargarh district. He was working with PLFI leader Dinesh Gope of Jharkhand.

Acting on a tip-off on Naxal movement in the Bisra forest range, the cops conducted a surprise raid and apprehended Mahendra from a rebel camp. The police party also seized one mouser pistol with two magazines and PLFI banners from his possession.

According to police, Mahendra was actively involved in murder cases and Maoist attacks across the state. He was operating Naxalite activities in Bisra, Raiboga, Talsera and in Jharkhand-Odisha border.

He was active since 2012 and as many as seven cases were registered against him. He used to extort from businessmen in the bordering areas of Sundargarh and Jharkhand by brandishing guns, the police said.

Further details about his other involvement will be revealed after the interrogation, police added.