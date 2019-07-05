‘Har Ghar Jal’ for all rural houses by 2024: Finance Minister

New Delhi: Presenting her maiden Union Budget (2019-20), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a big announcement on drinking water supply on Friday.

She said the government will introduce ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to provide potable water to all rural houses by 2024.

Sitharaman told Parliament that the newly-constituted Jal Shakti Mantralaya will work with the states to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ for all rural houses by 2024 under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.

The minister pointed out that for the Narendra Modi government, ensuring India’s water security and providing access to safe drinking water to all Indians is a priority.

The announcement came just days after the Jal Shakti Ministry launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ to conserve water. The move came amidst rising water shortage bring reported from several parts of the country.

The ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ will emphasize on five aspects i.e water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.