“Happy Fridge” campaign launched in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In view of the World Food Week, the Yuva Utkal foundation on Saturday launched an initiative titled “Happy Fridge”.

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Anup Kumar Sahu and Amresh Jena (BJD) inaugurated the event.

The campaign works on solutions for the issues of hunger, malnutrition and food wastage not only in Odisha but also across India, and the foundation has taken the responsibility to carry out the same here in Bhubaneswar.

The initiative is looking to expand to every corner of the country with the joint aim of eliminating food wastage and hunger.

The campaign seeks for the populace to contact volunteers and give them the leftover foods instead of throwing them away. The food will then be provided to needy people.