Hanuman coin racket busted in Cuttack, four held

UncategorizedState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Hanuman coin
14

Cuttack: Police today arrested four members of a racket involved in Hanuman coin transaction near Adibasi slum in Ambilijhari area of Choudwar in the district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kumar Pati, Prabhash Chandra Behera of Nayagarh, Prafulla Naik of Choudwar area and Pitabash Vadra of Sukinda in Jajpur district.

Related Posts

Sachin’s fans fumed over ICC’s Twitter post

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Balasore, one held

Nick’s “forever alone” pic goes viral,…

According to reports, Vadra brought two Hanuman coins from his native town and was performing rituals with it.

The accused had made a deal to sell the coins to some unknown persons in Bhubaneswar at a higher price, informed sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sachin’s fans fumed over ICC’s Twitter post

Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Balasore, one held

Nick’s “forever alone” pic goes viral,…

1 of 1,739