Hanuman coin racket busted in Cuttack, four held

Cuttack: Police today arrested four members of a racket involved in Hanuman coin transaction near Adibasi slum in Ambilijhari area of Choudwar in the district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kumar Pati, Prabhash Chandra Behera of Nayagarh, Prafulla Naik of Choudwar area and Pitabash Vadra of Sukinda in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Vadra brought two Hanuman coins from his native town and was performing rituals with it.

The accused had made a deal to sell the coins to some unknown persons in Bhubaneswar at a higher price, informed sources.