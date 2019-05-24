Hanging body of married woman recovered in city

Bhubaneswar: Body of a married woman was found hanging from the ceiling in her house in Saliasahi under Nayapalli police limits in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Banita Sahu (27).

According to sources, Banita, who stayed in the rented house with her husband and her child, locked herself in the room after her husband left for his workplace in Puri following a heated argument with her husband.

Banita’s body was found from the house after her neighbours broke open the door as she did not reply to repeated knocks.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem.

While police have registered a case of unnatural death, it is suspected that she might have committed suicide over a family feud. An investigation into the incident is underway, sources said.