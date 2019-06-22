Hallmark of good governance is citizen satisfaction: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday stressed on citizen-centric governance and asked officials to look at all service from the citizen’s point of view.

Addressing the senior officers’ meeting, Patnaik said, “The hallmark of good governance is citizen satisfaction and frankly you will all agree that there is huge scope for improvement.”

He asked the officials whether various departments of the government take any feedback from citizens about their level of satisfaction.

He said all the government offices exist for citizens and run with their money. “What is the level of citizen satisfaction in these offices? I want you to look at all service from the citizen’s point of view. Totally Citizen Centric Governance,” he said.

“I write your Performance Appraisal Reports. People write my Performance Appraisal Report. I want a link between these two. Beth of us has to be accountable. I sincerely mean it,” the CM stated.

The Odisha CM further said a government wins the trust of people by doing good work and it repeatedly enjoys the trust of people by sustained good works.

“We have now reached a certain stage in development and governance from where we should take a leap to the next level. People are aspirational and that should motivate us to provide effective services,” he said.

He added, “This term I want to focus on employment and value addition on a big scale comparable to the best in the world Australia….South Korea…. Singapore. Bold industrialisation and world-class infrastructure MSME clusters Start-Up Hubs.”

“Make our policies the best in the country in every sector in which we see the potential. If the best State in the country is providing X Let’s do X PLUS. Along with conducive microclimate,” he further stated.

The CM said, “As regards services Government will make a paradigm shift more and more towards self-certification we will trust the goodness of people than the integrity of our process.”

“I want 5Ts to be implemented in letter and spirit. Technology, Teamwork, Transparency, And Time leading to Transformation,” the CM emphasised.

“I want all of you to identify services and processes wherein the first phase you want to implement 5Ts. Preferably wherever there is citizen interface,” he added.

The CMO will directly monitor the implementation of 5Ts.