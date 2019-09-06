Haldi-lemon water to lose weight & burn stubborn belly fat

Bhubaneswar: Haldi and lemon have individual properties that give weight loss goals. They work excellently in burning fat and helps to reduce weight.

The anti-inflammatory properties of Haldi suppress fat cell proliferation and aid weight loss. It also improves digestion and keeps blood pressure and body cholesterol under check.

When Haldi is paired with lemon it works wonders for weight loss. The natural health drink prevents fat accumulation in the body and accelerates weight loss.

Hence, one glass of Haldi-lemon water every morning on an empty stomach will speed up the weight loss journey.

How to Prepare Haldi-Lemon Water

Take one-fourth of a teaspoon of turmeric and half of a lemon. Mix them in a glass of lukewarm water. Drink the solution in empty stomach every morning.