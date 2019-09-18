HAL employee dies in road mishap in Koraput

Koraput: In a tragic incident, a man was killed in a motorcycle accident near Janiguda-Nandapur road under Semiliguda police limits in Koraput district today.

The deceased person has been identified as Ghanshyam Nayak of Sunabeda in the district. Nayak was an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

According to sources, Nayak was heading from Janiguda to his home on a motorcycle this afternoon when he was hit by a speeding bike coming from the opposite side on Janiguda-Nandapur road. The impact of the collision was so intense that the man died on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and launched a probe into the incident.