HAL employee dies in road mishap in Koraput

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
HAL employee dies
42

Koraput: In a tragic incident, a man was killed in a motorcycle accident near Janiguda-Nandapur road under Semiliguda police limits in Koraput district today.

The deceased person has been identified as Ghanshyam Nayak of Sunabeda in the district. Nayak was an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Related Posts

Man goes missing from police custody in Kendrapara’s…

Odisha Agriculture dept clarifies on…

Free shoes, uniforms & ID cards to all school students…

According to sources, Nayak was heading from Janiguda to his home on a motorcycle this afternoon when he was hit by a speeding bike coming from the opposite side on Janiguda-Nandapur road. The impact of the collision was so intense that the man died on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and launched a probe into the incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man goes missing from police custody in Kendrapara’s…

Odisha Agriculture dept clarifies on…

Free shoes, uniforms & ID cards to all school students…

1 of 2,474