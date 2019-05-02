Gusty winds snap Nilachakra Bana atop Puri Srimandir

Puri: While the Cyclone FANI is yet to make landfall in Odisha, the Nilachakra Bana, the holy flag fixed atop Nilachakra of Srimandir, snapped off today owing to gusty winds.

Following the incident, the process for changing the flag is underway, sources said.

Sources said the reason for such an incident could be either loosening of the flag from the Nilachakra or due to the effect of strong gusty winds.

Earlier yesterday, the holy Patitapaban Bana attached to the Nilachakra atop Srimandir was replaced with a smaller flag in view of the very severe cyclonic storm FANI.

The decision was made by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for the safety of Nilachakra (blue wheel made of metals). The SJTA decided to shorten the length of the Patitapaban Bana to protect the Nilachakra.

The cyclonic storm FANI, which is now centred 430 km South-Southwest of Puri coast is likely to make landfall in the evening on May 3.