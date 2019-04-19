Guru Randhawa-Pitbull’s new multilingual track Slowly Slowly released

New Delhi: T-Series has released Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s new multilingual track Slowly Slowly that also features international singer Pitbull.

The much-anticipated song also marks the first collaborations of the singers that also marks T-Series’ arrival on the global stage.

<>

</>

The lyrics of the song are in English, Hindi, and Spanish. The song has been composed, written and sung by Guru Randhawa with music by DJ Shadow Dubai, BlackOut, RedMoney & Vee.

Directed by Gifty, Slowly Slowly has been filmed in Miami and shows the two singers enjoying themselves at a crowded house party.

Pitbull has earlier worked with Priyanka Chopra on her hit solo number, Exotic. The song was selected as the Guinness International Champion Cup 2013 and also made it to the music charts.