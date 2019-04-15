Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary observed by EZCC & Nandanik

Koraput: The Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Koraput-based theatre group Nandanik began observation of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak by organising a week-long painting workshop for school children themed on the life and work of Guru Nanak.

The workshop was inaugurated today at Bikash Vidyalaya in Koraput town.

On the inaugural dais were Kamalesh Sahu and Gokul Pradhan, teacher and staff of Bikash Vidyalaya, Monideepa Gupta and Saumendra Kumar Swain, secretary and treasurer of Nandanik, Nilamashab Mahapatra, eminent painter and art teacher of Koraput and Guru Sujit Singh, a devotee of Guru Nanak and representative of the Guru Singh Sahib, Semiliguda, Koraput.

Monideepa Gupta, in her opening note, thanked the EZCC for choosing a remote and tribal area like Koraput to hold this kind of a programme. Sujit Singh also gave an enlightening speech on life and work of Guru Nanak.

Around 30 school children are participating in the workshop which is going to conclude on April 21, with an exhibition of paintings by the child artists.