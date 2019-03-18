Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango quits Odisha’s ruling BJD

Rayagada: Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango resigned from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today citing ‘neglect’ by party functionaries.

In his resignation letter to BJD President and CM Naveen Patnaik, Gomango alleged that the party had let him down by taking out a rally of aspirants in Gunupur while he was in the Bhubaneswar.

The Gunupur MLA further alleged that he had apprised the BJD president Naveen Patnaik and his personal secretary VK Pandian about his grievance, which went unaddressed.

Speaking to the media outside Naveen Niwas here, Gomango said that the party ignored him and instead projected Raghunath Gamango as a probable candidate from Gunupur Assembly constituency for 2019 polls.