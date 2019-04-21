Gunmen kill 13 people in Mexico

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
Gunmen kill 13 people
9

Mexico City: Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a party in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz killing 13 people including a child, authorities said.

Reports said four other persons present in the party were injured in the attack.

Initial reports said that the gunmen were in search of a person, named El Beky, the owner of a bar located in Minatitlan city in Veracruz. The authorities said further details are awaited.

Related Posts

India monitoring situation in Lanka after terror blasts:…

International Fleet Review: INS Kolkata, INS Shakti to…

Multiple blasts in Sri Lanka during Easter Mass; 52 dead,…

Gutierrez Maldonado, secretary of public security in Veracruz state, tweeted:”Federal and state forces have deployed a strong search and capture operation of those responsible for the events”.

News agencies quoting officials said that an investigation in the matter was launched to find those responsible for the shootings.

Veracruz state Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia tweeted that the authorities have held an emergency meeting to address the dastardly act.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.