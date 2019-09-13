Gun-wielding man threatens in-laws in city outskirts, arrested

Bhubaneswar: Balianta Police have arrested a man for allegedly barging into his in-laws’ house in Jayarsasan village under Balianta police limits and threatening them by wielding a gun.

The accused has been identified as Prasanjit Pradhan (23) of Bagalpur village.

According to reports, six months ago, Prasanjit tied the knot with one Kabita Pradhan of Jayar Sasan village, with whom he was involved in a love affair since long. However, a few weeks after their wedding, Prasanjit allegedly started torturing Kabita over various issues.

Unable to bear Kabita’s troubled marriage, her father, Kanhucharan Das, brought her back to his house a few weeks ago.

Fumed over this, Prasanjit barged into Kanhucharan’s house in an inebriated state on August 7 and started a verbal duel. Besides screaming cuss words at Kabita’s parents he also pulled out his gun and threatened to kill them.

Moments after Prasanjit left the place, Kanhucharan discussed the issue with the villagers and filed a complaint against Prasanjit with Balianta police.

Acting on the complaint, cops apprehended Prasannajit under Sections 341, 294, & 509 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section under the Arms Act. Cops also seized a pistol, three live bullets, and two magazines from his possession.

Following the arrest, the accused was immediately forwarded to court, Balianta IIC Pradip Rout informed.