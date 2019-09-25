Gulzar pens “letter” to Odisha’ Padma Shri poet Haldhar Nag

Bhubaneswar: Legendary poet-lyricist Gulzar in a short film project titled Virtual Bharat penned a letter to Padma Shri award-winning poet from Odisha, Haldhar Nag.

At the beginning of the 7.58 minutes short film, Gulzar says, “I am writing a letter to you Haldhar. Son of the soil of Sambalpur, this Adivasi poet. His language is Kosli.” (“Main tumhe khat likh raha hun, Haldhar. Sambalpur ki mitti se ugaa hua yeh Adivasi kavi, ‘Kosali’ zabaan mein likhta hai.)

The short film on Odisha’s poetic pride, Haldhar Nag, has become the talking point on social media after its release on YouTube on Monday.

Directed by documentary filmmaker Bharatbala Ganapathy, the highlight of the film, ‘The First Man’, is an evocative tribute by noted poet and lyricist Gulzar.

Gulzar also narrates the struggle of the Odia poet, who rose from poverty to fame through the sheer mastery of his pen. Born in 1950, Haldhar Nag is popularly known as “Lok Kabi Ratna”.

Haldhar Nag was conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2016. He was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Sambalpur University earlier this year.

He is renowned for his work Kavyanjali, an anthology of English translation of his selected poetry. ‘Lokgeet’, ‘Samparda’, ‘Krushnaguru’, ‘Mahasati Urmila’, ‘Tara Mandodari’, ‘Achhia’, ‘Bacchhar’, ‘Siri Somalai’, ‘Veer Surendra Sai’, ‘Karamsani’, Rasia Kavi (biography of Tulsidas), ‘Prem Paechan’ are some of his notable works.

