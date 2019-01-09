Gully Boy trailer: Ranveer, Alia rebel against the world

Mumbai: The trailer of Gully Boy has been released online by its makers today. The trailer shows Ranveer-Alia jodi go against the world to achieve their dreams.

The 2:42 minutes long trailer shows the journey of a boy from the streets of Mumbai who becomes one of India’s most notable rappers.

In the movie, Ranveer plays a rapper who belongs from a less privileged background but believes in himself. Ranveer’s will power is also evident in the tag line of the movie ‘apna time aayega’.

Alia Bhatt plays Ranveer’s love interest who supports him throughout the journey. Kalki Koechlin is also seen in a pivotal role.

Gully Boy is based on the life story of street rappers Vivian Fernandes alias Divine and Naved Shaikh alias Naezy who are known for their song ‘Mere Gully Mein’.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is set to hit the theatres on February 14. The movie will also premiere at the upcoming 69th Berlin Film Festival.