“Gully Boy” Is India’s Official Entry For 92nd Oscar Awards

Mumbai: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been selected as India’s entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Oscar Awards.

This was announced by Zoya’s brother Farhan Akhtar on Twitter today.

Gully Boy was zeroed in from a list of 28 films.”There were 28 films in the running this year but it was an unanimous decision to select Gully Boy,” FFI secretary general Supran Sen told the media. This year, the selection committee was lead by actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen.

Among the 28 films that were submitted to FFI as entries for the Oscars were Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15, Anant Mahadevan’s Mai Ghat, Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe and Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade.

Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the generation-defining film was released on 14th February this year on 3,350 screens and in the overseas market on 751 screens, with a worldwide count of 4,101 screens.

The flick showcases the story of an aspiring rapper named Murad ( Ranveer Singh), who dreams of making it big in the Indian music industry. Alia Bhatt plays his love interest in the film.

The movie also features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by the lives and work of rappers Naezy and Divine.

Gully Boy received the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award at the 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea and bagged the Best Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019. The film also premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Gully Boy emerged as a hit at the Indian box office and even performed well in the international arena. Made at a cost of Rs 84 crores, Gully Boy garnered around 238.16 crores at the Box Office.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honour the best films of 2019 and will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on February 9, 2020.