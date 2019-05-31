Gulf skyscraper illuminates with Indian tricolor on Modi swearing-in

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi skyscraper was lit up with Indian tricolor as Indian PM took oath in the largest democracy of the world on Thursday evening.

The iconic ADNOC group tower in Abu Dhabi was lit up with flags of India and the UAE. Images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were on display.

Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Singh Suri Tweeted: “Now this is true friendship! As PM Narendra Modi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic ADNOC Group tower in Abu Dhabi is lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed”.

He said in his message that as the Prime Minister starts his second term in office, there is tremendous sense of optimism for India-UAE ties.

Suri said the opportunity has come to build a strong platform that we have created over the last four years.This is truly the ‘Golden Era’ in our relationship, the Indian ambassador said.

Media reports said ADNOC is the only foreign oil and gas company to invest in India’s strategic petroleum reserves programme.