Gujarat ATS, Indian Coast Guard nab 9 international drug smugglers

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard have captured nine international drug smugglers near Porbandar.

According to sources during the mid-sea operation, 100 kgs of contraband were being carried in the boat could not be seized as the smugglers destroyed the consignment before being trapped by the agencies.

The press statement said the Gujarat ATS had received a tip-off that an illegal consignment of narcotic drugs, Heroin, is going to be smuggled in Gujarat through Coast.

The consignment was loaded from Gwadar Port in Pakistan and was being sent in Dhow of Iran.

Gujarat ATS sources said Pakistan’s Hamid Malik, suspected to be one of the kingpins in the illegal trade for pushing drugs into India, is behind the operation.