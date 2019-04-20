Guided missile destroyer Imphal launched

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Saturday launched guided missile destroyer Imphal at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders here amid cheers of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

According to reports Imphal is the third ship under Project 15B.

Reena Lanba, wife of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and president of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) broke a coconut on the ship’s bow to launch the ship.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Sunil Lanba congratulated the entire team involved in the building of the ship.

Lanba said the team at the Directorate of Naval Design was contributing to achieving Navy’s dream of transforming from a “buyers” to a “builders” Navy.

The admiral said: “The Indian Navy stands fully committed and we are extremely proud of the fact that all of our warships and submarines on order today are being constructed within the country”.