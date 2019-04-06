Gudipadva: Sand artist Sudarshan greets nation on Rastriya Nav Varsha

Puri: Ace sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik on the occasion of Gudipadva created a sand art at Puri sea beach on Saturday.

The artist also took to his Twitter handle to greet the nation and wrote “Swagatam Rastriya Nav Varsha”.

<>

My SandArt with message “Swagatam #RastriyaNavVarsha ” at Puri beach in Odisha. Happy #Ugadi / #Gudipadva and wish u Happy New year. pic.twitter.com/iUX4WjlxaM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 6, 2019



</>

Ugadi or Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of New Year in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka.

This festival is known as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It has become a custom to hold Kavi Sammelans (Poetry recitals) on this day.

Gudi Padwa is considered one of the foremost auspicious day in the year when people start new ventures. It is believed that Lord Brahma created the world on this day and therefore he is worshiped especially at this time.