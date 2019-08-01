GST revenue collection stands at Rs 1.02 lakh crore in July

New Delhi: The goods and services tax (GST) collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the month of July to 1,02,083 crore, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2019 is Rs 1,02,083 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,912 crore, SGST is Rs 25,008 crore, IGST is Rs 50,612 crore (including Rs 24,246 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,551 crore (including Rs 797 crore collected on imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of June up to 31st July, 2019 is 75.79 lakh.

This is the third month in this fiscal that it has surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in GST collections. The GST collection fell below the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark in the month of June.

The revenue in July, 2018 was Rs 96,483 crore and the revenue during July, 2019 is a growth of 5.80% over the revenue in the same month last year. During April-July 2019 vis-à-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 9.2% while the GST on imports has come down by 0.2% and the total collection has grown by 6.83%. Rs. 17,789 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of April-May, 2019.