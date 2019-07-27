GST reduces tax rates on EVs from 12% to 5 %

National
By pragativadinewsservice
tax rates on EVs
16

New Delhi: The GST Council has decided to reduce the rate on electric vehicles (EVs) from 12 percent to 5 percent, informed Finance Minister on Saturday.

While the rate of electric vehicles (EVs) will reduce from 12 percent to 5 percent, EV chargers will come down from 18 percent to 5 percent. It will be effective from August 1, 2019.  The GST Council also approved exemption from GST on hiring of Electric Buses by local authorities

Related Posts

Marooned Mahalaxmi Express: NDRF boats, IAF choppers rescue…

Nation remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniv

Vegetables in Delhi are contaminated: Study

The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which was held via video conferencing.

India’s fledgling EV industry had welcomed tax breaks and incentives proposed in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget on July 5, 2019.

Sitharaman had told Parliament that GST on EV would be reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent and the government would provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase electric vehicles.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.