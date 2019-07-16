GST intelligence wing arrests man for taking Rs 5.06 crore ITC fraudulently

New Delhi: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit has arrested a man for allegedly taking income tax credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 5.06 crore fraudulently.

The arrested was identified as Ajit Jindal, proprietor of M/s. Shree Balaji Enterprises in Saraswati Vihar of North-West, Delhi.

The firm had taken ITC fraudulently to the tune of Rs 5.06 crore involving invoice value of Rs 28.11 crore on the strength of invoices issued by fake firms, said a statement issued by the Finance department.

The firm utilised fraudulently taken ITC to discharge their GST liability against the outward supply, with an ulterior motive to defraud the Government Exchequer, the statement added.

The accused has committed offences under the provisions of Sections 132 (1) (c) of the CGST Act,2017; which are cognizable and non-bailable offences under Section 132(5) of the CGST Act,2017, being punishable under Section132(1)(i) of the CGST Act, 2017.

The accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gurugram. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody after the court rejected his bail. Further investigations in the matter are in progress, the statement further added.