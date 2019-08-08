GST Fraud: Businessman held for Rs 12 cr tax evasion in Bolangir

Bolangir: Officials on Thursday nabbed a businessman, Tirthankar Patel, owner of Sai International Mines and Minerals company in Titilagarh here, for alleged GST fraud.

According to officials, Patel had been evading tax to the tune of Rs 12.84 crore since July 2017. He used the fake bill of Rs 84.68 crore of import and export of goods in outer states, an official said.

Similarly, two businessmen in Punjab also evaded tax by using those fake bills of Input Tax Credit (ITC), without the actual supply of goods. In Odisha, Patel was arrested under Section 69 (1) of the CGST Act, 2017, the official further added.

Acting on the allegations, the GST officials carried out the raid and nabbed the accused. The officials also interrogated the accused before taking him into the custody. The raid was carried out in compliance with the direction of Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax Department, Odisha.

Reportedly, the accused businessman has been produced before the Court of SDJM, Titlagarh after medical examination. On the other hand, the Goods & Services Tax Department is further probing the case.