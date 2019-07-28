GRP nabs four members of inter-state train looters’ gang in Rourkela

Rourkela: Government Railway Police (GRP) claimed to have arrested four operatives of an inter-state train looters’ gang involved in robbing train passengers by attacking them with sharp weapons.

The arrested have been identified as Chaturi Mandal (35), Jagan Kumar (33), Pintu raj (32) and Amarjit Kumar. Five expensive mobile phones, sharp weapons including machete and knives have been seized from their possession, the GRP said.

Acting on a tip-off, a five-member GRP team conducted a search at Kalunga railway station and traced the looters’ gang in a secluded place while they were planning to commit armed robbery in Kalashpur-TATA passenger train last night at around 2 pm.

On seeing the cops, most of the miscreants fled the spot taking advantage of the darkness and the police team managed to nab only four of them.

On being asked, Rourkela GRP IIC Ranjan Pattnaik said: “Though four miscreants were arrested, the mastermind mind of the looters’ gang, identified as Chandan Mandal, and other members fled the scene.

The 25-member looters’ gang from Bihar’s Munger district have been involved in looting train passengers by terrorising and attacking them with sharp weapons at Kalunga, Rajgangpur, Bamra and Rourkela railway stations since the last two years, IIC Pattnaik said.

When asked about the further course of action, Pattnaik informed that efforts are underway with the help of district police to zero in on the absconding members of the looters’ gang including the mastermind, who is believed to be staying in Jharsuguda.