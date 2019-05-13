Group clash over burning crackers leaves 8 hurt in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: As many as eight persons were hurt in a group clash over burning crackers during a marriage procession in Chandibasta village under Town police limits here on Monday.

This apart, two vehicles were also vandalised in the clash.

According to sources, an argument broke out between some persons over burning of crackers during a marriage procession in Chandibasta village. The situation took an ugly turn after they started attacking each other.

As a result, eight persons sustained critical injuries and were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Later, both the groups lodged separate complaints at the local police station, sources added.