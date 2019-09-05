Group Clash During Ganesh Idol Immersion In Sonepur, 10 Arrested

Sonepur: The police today arrested at least ten persons in connection with a group clash during Ganesh idol immersion ceremony on Wednesday at Murshuni village under Birmaharajpur block in Sonepur district.

As per reports, the cops have arrested five members from each group for their alleged involvement in the clash and interrogations are underway.

Earlier, on Wednesday over 15 persons including minors sustained critical injuries after a clash erupted between two groups during the idol immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesh in Murshuni village under Birmaharajpur block.

Read More: Over 15 Hurts As Clash Erupts During Ganesh Idol Immersion Procession In Sonepur

