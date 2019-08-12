Groundbreaking ceremony of Jharsuguda Sports Complex held

Jharsuguda: The groundbreaking ceremony (Bhumi Poojan) for Jharsuguda Sports Complex, to be built at a cost of Rs 50 crores, was held here on Monday.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Kumar Mohanty, and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari were present on the occasion.

In his address, the Sports Minister said that the State Government recently allocated of Rs 1.5 crore in the first phase for the Jharsuguda sports complex, whereas the total project cost is around Rs 50 crore.

Besides, the Health Minister said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to ensure infrastructure facilities in all districts for promotion of sports. Das also announced that mini stadiums would be developed soon in Lakhanpur and Laikera as well.

This apart, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari assured all assistance from the Central Government. MLA Mohanty further informed that the Brajrajnagar’s Orient Football Ground would also be renovated soon.

Among others, Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan and Superintendent of Police Aswini Mohanty also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was coordinated by District Sports Association general secretary Tapas Ray Chowdhury while DAA working president Bijaya Behera gave the vote of thanks.