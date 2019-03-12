Groundbreaking ceremony for burn unit at AIIMS Bhubaneswar held

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
13

Bhubaneswar: The groundbreaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) for the construction of a modern burn care unit at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar was conducted on Tuesday.

The burn care centre having 35 beds with special ICU and OT for burn patients will be constructed with the financial support by NTPC Limited under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

The burn centre shall be a state of Art entity not only for Odisha but also for eastern region of our country. The NTPC will allocate Rs 14.87 crores as a part of its CSR initiatives.

On the occasion, Gitanjali Batmanabane, Director AIIMS, Dr SN Mohanty Superintendent, Dr Sanjay Giri, Burn and Plastic surgery, BB Tripathy, GM (OS) from NTPC limited were present.

