Ground Breaking of Industrial shed for Tea packaging unit in Gopalpur Industrial Park

Gopalpur: TATA Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd. (TSSEZL) performed a groundbreaking ceremony to start construction of an industrial shed for setting up a tea packaging unit with 36 million kgs capacity by TATA Global Beverages Ltd. (TGBL)

.The plant will cater to TGBL’s Indian market and is scheduled to be operational by end of 2020. On full capacity, the plant will generate direct & indirect engagement opportunity for approximately 650 persons. The total investments envisaged for the plant is approx. Rs 100 Crores.

The ceremony was attended by Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam, Mr Brijesh Kumar Rai, IPS, SP, Ganjam, Mr. SS Malhotra, Vice President – Operations (South Asia), TGBL and Mr. Arun Misra, ChairmanTSSEZL & VP (RM), Tata Steel, in the presence of other government officials, customers of the industrial park and officials from TGBL, Tata Steel and TSSEZL.

Gopalpur industrial park is located on National Highway 16 near Berhampur and is just 2-hour drive from Bhubaneswar. With plug and play infrastructure, multi-modal logistics connectivity, ready environmental clearance and clear land title, Gopalpur Industrial park is emerging as the preferred investment destination of India. The flexibility of setting up unit either in Special Economic Zone for export-oriented units, Domestic Tariff Area for the units targeting Indian market in multiple clusters like Steel & Metal downstream, Chemical, Food Processing, Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing, Textile & Apparel, and Logistics makes it the ideal location both for MSME and large companies.

At present, there are three operating units including the Ferro Chrome plant, the anchor unit by Tata Steel, and about six investors are in various stages of approval to start their construction activities. TSSEZL has been engaging with other potential investors across the country and abroad and expects to firm up agreements with few of the companies shortly.

About TATA Steel Special Economic Zone:

TATA Steel Special Economic Zone Limited, a 100% subsidiary of TATA Steel Ltd, is developing its flagship industrial park in Odisha known as Gopalpur Industrial Park. The company plans to develop the industrial park as the emerging manufacturing hub both for domestic and export-oriented industries. The Company would provide common Infrastructure, plug and play utility infrastructure and associated services to facilitate smooth grounding of the incoming units. For more information please visit www.tatasteelsez.com

About TATA Global Beverages Ltd. Tata Global Beverages is a global beverage business; its brands have a presence in over 40 countries. The Company has significant interests in tea, coffee, and water and is the world’s second largest tea company. 330+ million servings of its brands are consumed every day around the world. Tata Global Beverages Group has an annual turnover of approximately US$1.4bn including from its JV’s and associates; it employs around 3,000 people across the world. The company focuses on natural beverages and has a stable of innovative regional and global beverage brands, including Tata Tea, Tetley, Himalayan natural mineral water, Tata Water Plus, and Tata Gluco+, Good Earth tea, Grand Coffee and Eight O’clock coffee.