Grenade attack by terrorists injures 15 in Jammu & Kashmir

Grenade attack by terrorists
Sopore: At least 15 persons were hurt in a grenade attack by terrorists at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police sources said.

Police said the civilians were attacked while they were waiting at a bus stand. The incident occurred a day before a delegation of MPs from the European Union is expected to visit the region.

Security personnel were on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir ever since its special status under Article 370 was scrapped on August 5.

Terrorists had carried out the previous grenade attack on October 26, while a CRPF team was inspecting vehicles at a check post.

Even earlier this month, at least seven people were injured in Srinagar after terrorists carried out a grenade attack in a busy market area.

 

