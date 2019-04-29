Grand alliance is meant for garnering votes: PM

Koderma: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ‘mission mahamilavat’ of the opposition is meant for forming a “khichdi” government at the Centre.

Addressing a rally in Jamua under Koderma Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Annapurna Devi, the Prime Minister said the grand alliance of opposition parties does not at any cost want a government with absolute majority.

Modi accused the Congress of rallying behind parties to destabilize governments.

He said nearly two decades ago, a similar ‘mission mahamilavat’ was attempted to stop Atal Bihari Vajpayee from becoming the Prime Minister.

Modi said opposition’s grand alliance and its leaders owe allegiance to nobody and are only interested in garnering votes.

Without taking the name of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda who was charged with cases of money laundering and coal scam , Prime Minister criticized Congress for supporting a tainted politician.

Modi claimed that peace has returned in the state in the last five years as villagers in Jharkhand have snubbed Naxals.