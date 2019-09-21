Graham Staines Murder: CBI nabs Dara Singh’s associate Buddhadev Nayak from Odisha

Mayurbhanj: CBI sleuths on Thursday night arrested one Buddhadev Nayak from Nischitapur area in connection with the triple murder case of Graham Staines in 1999.

Reportedly, Buddhadev is stated to be an associate of Dara Singh- a convict of Graham Stuart Staines & his two sons’ murder at Manoharpur in Keonjhar district in 1999.

The CBI team a raid at his house after getting information about his presence. On Friday morning after he was brought to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Thakurmunda for a health check-up.

Notably, Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines (58) and his two minor sons Philip (10) and Timothy (6) were burnt to death on January 22, 1999, by a mob in Manoharpur village in Keonjhar district, about 400km from Bhubaneswar.

Graham Staines was a Christian missionary who worked with leprosy patients in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha for nearly 30 years. He had come to India from Australia in 1965 and had never left the country. The family had opened a leprosy home in Baripada and his work among Adivasis and lepers was well-known.

On the night of the murders, Staines had gone to Manoharpur village for a festival. Dara Singh claimed that Staines was involved in forced conversions of Adivasis. On the night of 22 January 1999, Singh got some followers together and went to Manoharpur village. Angered by Singh, the mob poured petrol on their car and set it on fire. Reportedly, Staines and his sons tried to escape but were prevented doing so by the mob.

The mob was allegedly led by Dara Singh, who was arrested by the CBI almost a year after the incident. Police suspected locals helped him escape their dragnet for a year out of sympathy for his campaign against Muslims and Christians.

His supporters also formed several organisations, including Dharmarakshak Dara Singh Sahayta Samiti, Dara Singh Parijan Suraksha Samiti, (Council for Aiding the Family of Dara Singh), Dharmarakhyak Sri Dara Singh Bachao Samiti (Committee to defend Dara Singh, the Protector of our Religion), Dara Sena (Dara’s Army), claiming to espouse his cause. They describe him as the saviour of Hinduism.

Main accused Dara Singh and 12 others were found guilty in the Graham Staines murder case in 2003. In May 2005, the Orissa High Court commuted to life imprisonment the death penalty imposed by the sessions court on Dara Singh on the grounds that it couldn’t be considered as the ‘rarest of rare’ case.

Dara Singh then appealed against his life sentence in the Supreme Court, but his appeal was dismissed and the SC Bench confirmed the High Court judgement in 2011.