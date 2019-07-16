Grahak Seva officer robbed of Rs 1.76 lakh at gunpoint in Dhenkanal

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Grahak Seva officer
27

Dhenkanal: A Grahak Seva officer was robbed of Rs 1.76 lakh at gunpoint Tundimunda Chhak here by three miscreants suspected to members of black pulsar gang.

According to reports, the looters targeted the Grahak Seva officer of SBI while the latter was on his way to Batagaon Seva Kendra from Kamakhyanagar.

Related Posts

Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, 3 held

Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Keonjhar

Youth goes missing after being dragged by crocodile in…

Three miscreants riding on black Pulsar bike intercepted the officer near Tundimunda Chhak under Kankadahada police limits and snatched away the bag containing Rs 1.76 lakh at gunpoint before decamping from the spot, sources said.

The victim has reportedly, lodged a complaint with the local police station in this regard. Though the police have initiated a probe, no arrests have been made so far.

It may be mentioned here that biker gangs prefer to use black pulsars during snatching due to its speed and fuel efficiency.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.