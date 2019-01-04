‘Govt yet to decide on printing of Rs 2,000 notes’

New Delhi: The Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said the government is yet to take a decision for stopping of printing Rs 2000 currency notes.

Garg on Friday said that there are ‘more than adequate’ currency notes in the system.

The clarification of Garg has come after reports which claimed that the central government has stopped the printing of Rs. 2000 notes. It is also planning to phase it out.

“Printing of notes is planned as per the projected requirement. We have more than adequate notes of Rs 2000 in the system with over 35 per cent of notes by value in circulation being of Rs 2000.

Garg tweeted there was no decision regarding printing of Rs 2000 notes recently.