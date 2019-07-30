Govt to table triple talaq bill in RS today

New Delhi: The triple talaq bill will be presented in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill is likely to face hurdles from the opposition parties.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 25 with a majority of 302 vs 82.

In Rajya Sabha, however, the government does not have the numerical advantage it enjoys in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The BJD, which has seven MPs in the House, has already indicated that it will support the bill. Media reports said Prasanna Acharya of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has already hinted in this regard.

The saffron party is pinning its hopes on the walkout by parties such as JD(U), which despite being its allies are opposing the bill.

Media reports said YSRCP and AIADMK are expected to stage a walkout. This move will bring down the total strength of the House and in turn the halfway mark.

Observers said the walkout, along with the BJD support, could help the government in crossing the halfway mark in the Upper House of the Parliament.