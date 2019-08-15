Govt to start functioning on 5Ts from October 2: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said his government will effectively start functioning on 5Ts from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Unfurling the national flag on the Independence Day on Thursday here, Patnaik said that the first phase of governance will be introduced on the 5Ts principle from 150th year of anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Odisha Chief Minister said the first phase on 5Ts will cover police stations and hospitals of the state and added that this will be gradually introduced to all departments by March 5,2020.

Patnaik said he will personally look into the matter and if required contact you over telephone about the response you got from the officials after 5Ts are introduced. He said the ministers of the concerned departments will also call you over telephone about the response you got from police stations and hospitals.

Patnaik assured the people that electricity connections will be provided within 48 hours if one is deprived of the opportunity.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. He also paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subas Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Utkalmani Gopandhu Das, Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das and a number of statesman and prominent personalities of the country.